Kerry Washington Debuts Ombré Highlights on the Emmys Red Carpet!

Some stars may opt for a blowout or an updo before hitting up the Emmys red carpet, but not Kerry Washington. Only moments before stepping out, the star made a spur-of-the moment decision with her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew to debut ombré highlights, and the results were nothing short of stunning! "When I saw Kerry, she just looked so young and fresh to me, that I instantly thought of color and wanted to make her hair lighter," she tells InStyle.com. "I prepped her hair by coloring certain sections different shades—I lightened her hair to red, medium brown, and light brown, then kept her hair on top."

In order to maintain the health of Washington's hair, Sturdivant-Drew immediately followed by conditioning her strands with Neutrogena's Triple Repair Hair collection ($7 per product; neutrogena.com), and before blow-drying and flat-ironing her strands, she applied a generous dollop of the Leave-In Conditioner ($7; neutrogena.com) to her ends. "I parted her hair down the middle, then used a medium-sized round brush to smooth out her roots, while leaving some volume," she adds.

