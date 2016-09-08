Kerry Washington Conceals Her Pregnant Belly on Scandal by “Hiding Behind Different Body Parts”

It sounds like the next season of Scandal is about to be even more scandalous than usual. Kerry Washington made a surprise appearance on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and revealed just how she’s keeping her baby bump under wraps while filming Season 6 of Scandal.

The 39-year-old actress, who’s expecting her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, showed off her pregnant belly in a curve-hugging navy and white patterned Cushnie et Ochs dress, telling DeGeneres she’s “dancing for two.” Washington accessorized with delicate rings and a navy manicure, showing a peek at her bump on Instagram.

Heading somewhere super special for a secret surprise... Dress @cushnieetochs Rings @tiffanyandco + @jenmeyerjewelry Bracelet @shayjewelry Nails @opi_products #LivInTheGrey A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

So how has she managed to shoot the next season while pregnant when Olivia Pope is not? “Big coats, big bags, hiding behind different body parts of other actors. Bigger body parts,” she told the talk show host. “If I’m in the back of the room, it can be like somebody’s leg and I’m positioned behind it. Lamps are good. Vases.”

DeGeneres jumped up, trying to understand just how Washington could plausibly hide behind the leg of another actor. The host jokingly put her leg up on the arm of the new mom’s chair. “That’s exactly it … It’s Scandal!” Washington joked.

We can’t wait to see what scandalous situations Pope gets into when the new season returns in January.