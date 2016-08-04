Kerry Washington Reveals the Affordable Beauty Product That Keeps Her Skin So Gorgeous

If there's one thing that's true about Kerry Washington—other than the fact that she's a brilliant and beautiful actress—it's that she has #flawless skin. So when we chatted with the InStyle September 2016 cover star during her shoot, we made sure to ask about her tried-and-true beauty and skincare secrets.

"I attribute some of my skin to makeup. I attribute some of it to diet and to water intake especially, and to sleep," the 39-year-old tells us in the video above. "I think wearing sunblock is so important... Sunblock is something I am almost religious about." Plus, the Scandal star is all about healthy skin habits. "I never go to bed without washing my face and I always moisturize."

The brand ambassador and creative consultant for Neutrogena also reveals that since becoming a mom (she's currently expecting baby No. 2 with husband Nnamdi Asomugha), her beauty routine has become admittedly harder to keep up with—especially when it comes to her rule about getting enough sleep. "I really rely on those products like the Hydro Boost Water Gel ($20, ulta.com) to keep me looking like I got enough sleep when I didn't."

Watch the video above to hear Washington discuss more of her beauty and skincare secrets, and to read her full feature, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, August 12.