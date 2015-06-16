Kerry Washington Confirms She's Playing Anita Hill in Upcoming HBO Biopic

Gladiators, you're about to see Kerry Washington take on a much different role in Capitol Hill. Today, Washington confirmed via Instagram that she will portray Anita Hill, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment, in the upcoming biopic Confirmation.

"Dear @HBO, Thank you for the profound opportunity of getting to inhabit Anita Hill and help tell this story! Yours Truly, K-Dub (aka super excited Exec Producer) #Confirmation," Washington captioned her Instagram post (below).

The film will focus on the 1991 Senate confirmation hearing where Hill testified that she had accused Thomas of sexual harassment years before while working as his assistant in the U.S. Department of Education. Confirmation doesn't have a release date yet, but we can't wait to see Washington tell this compelling story.

