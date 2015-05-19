Kering and Parsons School of Design Prize Two Innovative Young Designers 

Changes in the fashion industry occur at the speed of light. One day, a legendary house’s iconic creative director steps down and the next, a fresh-out-of-design-school graduate takes over.

Such is perhaps the reason global fashion company Kering (owner of Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Gucci, among many others) partners with The New School’s Parsons School of Design annually to tap immensely talented students to win the Empowering Imagination Contest, which grants winners the opportunity to showcase their work inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s windows and travel to Italy to tour Kering’s manufacturing facilities and libraries.

Courtesy

So who, out of this year’s 12 finalists, took home the gold? Lucy Jones (above) and Blair Moore (below). Jones was awarded for her dive into creating clothing for those who are seated from disability, while Moore made read-to-wear for destination travelers (designs at top). Congratulations to fashion's newest talents!

Courtesy

