Keri Russell Shows Off Her Post-Baby Bod on Date Night with Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are in style sync.

The co-stars and real-life couple made a fashionable appearance at a panel promoting their hit FX show The Americans in New York City yesterday, and the actors looked seasonally appropriate in cozy fall-ready ensembles.

For the occasion, the 40-year-old beauty glowed in a cozy black sweater and coordinating skinny jeans that she paired with chic winter white pumps. The former Felicity star completed her ensemble by styling her hair in loose waves and putting on a fresh face of makeup. Meanwhile, her 41-year-old beau looked dapper in a collared shirt worn under a jacket that he styled with dark denim jeans, brown leather boots, and a newsboy hat.

Earlier this month, the famous duo stepped out for the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball in the Big Apple where they wowed in matching black ensembles. The pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Sam, back in May. Russell also has two kids from her marriage to ex-husband Shane Deary, 4-year-old daughter Willa and 9-year-old son River.

You know what they say—the couple that dresses together, stays together.