Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Engage in Some Serious PDA on N.Y.C. Outing

Isabel Jones
Sep 01, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Our favorite low-key celebrity couple can be spotted riding their bikes around Park Slope, taking a stroll with their 16-month-old son, Sam, hitting the red carpet in coordinating duds, or (our personal favorite) kicking some serious ass as KGB couple Elizabeth and Philip Jennings on FX’s The Americans.

But although they play spies on TV, the pair isn’t quite as discreet IRL …

On Wednesday, the long-term couple showed us that their flame is still burning bright. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys took a moment during their Soho outing engage in some PG-13 PDA—proving their chemistry is just as hot off-screen as it is on.

Rhys wore a mesh green and white John Deere hat and a baby blue V-neck during their romantic photo-opp, his hands grasping Russell’s waist while she reached for his biceps, herself clad in a white tee and matching capris, a leather tote bag slung over one shoulder.

These two are quite literally picture-perfect!

