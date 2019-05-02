Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Keratin Treatment

Image zoom Lyuba Burakova/Stocksy

Just like contouring, and balayage highlights, keratin treatments are yet another topic that stays trending in the beauty world. And if one of your BFFs has ever tried it out, chances are, she has yet to shut up about the magic it worked on her hair.

If blowing out involves a lot of tugging and pulling on your hair, you could benefit from its smoothing results, though the variety of in-salon and at-home versions can make the world of keratin slightly harder to navigate. That's why we asked hairstylist Abraham Sprinkle and Goldwell International Stylist Rebecca Hiele to give us a crash-course on everything you need to know before getting the treatment, and most importantly, how to keep it intact long after your salon appointment.

What Does a Keratin Treatment Actually Do?

"Keratin treatments fill in the porosity of your hair, as overly-porous hair causes tangles, frizz, and breakage," Sprinkle explains. "Your hair is made up of keratin, so the treatment is putting the protein back into the hair, which is often lost due to age and chemical services."

Hiele adds that keratin treatments seals the added protein back into the hair with controlled heat, which gives your hair that smooth, frizz-free finish.

What Can Should You Expect from a Keratin Treatment?

Traditionally, keratin treatments used harsh chemicals like formaldehyde to straighten the hair and get rid of frizz. Today, there's alternatives on the market, like Goldwell's Kerasilk Smoothing Treatment, that get rid of frizz without altering your hair texture.

"This is why many treatments were taken out of the market place," says Hiele. "A smoothing treatment needs to work, but also needs to be healthy, so now those harsh ingredients are not allowed."

Depending on what type of treatment you choose, it can be customized so that it takes away the frizz while maintaining your hair texture, or completely straight if that's what you want.

What Hair Types Should Get a Keratin Treatment?

These treatments are safe for all hair types and colors. However, if you're a blonde, consult with your stylist before choosing which one is right for you. "Some treatments with glycolic acid can shift the tonality of hair color, so a thorough consultation on these points is crucial," Sprinkle says. "If you are a blonde, see if the salon has a treatment for lighter hair colors."

As for hair textures, like Hiele previously mentioned, treatments can be customized. In the case of Goldwell, you can opt for a completely straight finish or a smoother version of your original texture.

How Long Does a Keratin Treatment Last?

Typically, a treatment can last up to three months, but it depends on the formula. For example, "Goldwell offers two options: Kerasilk Defrizz service, a more express service that gives you 4-6 weeks of frizz free hair, and the Kerasilk Keratin Smoothing service, which lasts 3-5 months depending on how often you wash your hair.

What Do You Need to Do Post-Treatment?

Again, what you can and can't do to your hair immediately following a treatment depends on which one you get. With some formulas, you can't wash your hair or tie it up for at least 48 hours after the salon.

Once you're in the clear, you may have to take a closer look at the ingredients in your shampoo and conditioner lineup. "Sulfate-free formulas are the key to longevity," says Sprinkle. "A manufacturer's shampoo will prolong it due to the fact that research has been done so that the shampoo doesn't counteract the treatment."

For treatments without any downtime, you can go about your usual haircare routine and even indulge in a same-day blowout. As with any salon service, talk out the details with your stylist before getting a treatment so that you know exactly how to maintain it.

Do At-Home Keratin Products Give You the Same Results?

While a keratin-smoothing shampoo will add some keratin protein to the hair, it won't be as beneficial and long-lasting as a salon treatment that seals it in.

If you're hung up on how much frizz you have, a keratin treatment might just be your solution to smoother hair.