This Award-Winning Hair Brand Is Finally Coming to Sephora

Just empty out your bank account and just hand it to your local Sephora. Days after revealing that the beauty mega-store will stock Charlotte Tilbury products come September, and a few mere hours after majorly upgrading its rewards program, Sephora has announced that it will finally sell Kerastase products.

The award-winning haircare brand will officially debut on Sephora.com starting on August 14, but unfortunately in only five luxury flagship stores across the U.S.: Boston, San Francisco, Santa Monica, and New York City starting on August 24.

RELATED: I've Been Taking Hair Growth Pills for 9 Months — Here's What's Happened

Sephora will carry the brand's core haircare collections, in addition to some of the brand's most famous, cult-classic products — like the shine-boosting Elixir Ultime Original Oil and the ultra-reparative Nutritive Masquintense Hair Mask.

Kerastase is staying true to its prescriptive, personalized brand ethos with this mass-market launch, though. For pro treatments — like the popular Fusio-Dose series — you'll still have to head into your local Kerastase salon. However, in Sephora stores where Kerastase products are available, the brand will offer "diagnosis tools" so that customers can find the perfect product Rx for their hair needs.