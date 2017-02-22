Kenzo Releases Short Film by Lemonade's Director: Watch Now

Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross has fashion in her blood—remember Diana Ross is her mother—and Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams made his presence felt last month during the Men's Fashion Week shows in Europe. So it was no surprise that the duo teamed up with Kenzo for their new film "Music Is My Mistress." Directed by Grammy-nominated Kahlil Joseph—one of the minds behind Beyoncé's Lemonade—it isn't one to miss.

"With every campaign film we always try to take Kenzo to a new place," designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon said in a statement. "This is the second time we've worked with Kahlil on a short film and with "Music Is My Mistress" he evoked another viewpoint on our collections that felt right to us. Visually the movie is incredible and leads us to confirm we were right in trusting our instincts when we asked him to work with us on the project."

Musicians Kelsey Lu and Ish are also featured in the film, which plays a part in the legendary French brand's spring 2017 campaign.

"Having Tracee, Jessie, Lu and Ish also collaborate was amazing," the designers continued. "The atmosphere on set was so unique and we think that's visible in the film. Everyone brought their diverse talents together to create something beautiful."

With Paris Fashion Week mere days away, we cannot wait to see what Kenzo comes up with next. We don't doubt Ellis Ross and Williams be parked in the front row.