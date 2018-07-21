How Kensington Palace Plans to Deal with Meghan Markle's Family Drama

Meghan Markle's family drama doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Just this week, her dad, Thomas, said he takes pleasure in the fact that he "can make the entire royal family not speak" from his revealing interviews with the press.

Oh, and it was just announced that her half-sister Samantha will join U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother. The upcoming season's theme centers around people whose names have been recently splashed across the tabloids in a not-so-positive light (think Stormy Daniels).

While the tension between Markle's estranged family and Kensington Palace continues to rise, the British monarchy has a very simple strategy for keeping the drama at bay. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the palace plans to jusr stay silent.

TOBY MELVILLE

"The strategy at Kensington Palace, I understand, is, 'Say nothing, don't dignify these comments, these interviews, these articles with a response,'" she told ET, adding, "the royal family has had more than their fair share of scandals. This won't faze them."

Despite the royal family's tight-lipped policy, it's obvious that Meghan is hurt by her father's actions. "I think the fact that he has continually spoken, he is not respecting her wish that he just stays quiet, [and that] has probably upset her more than anything else and possibly made a reconciliation from Meghan's point of view almost impossible now," said Nicholl.

She continued: "I don't think there are any concrete plans at the moment for Meghan to go out and see her father. I don't even believe they have spoken on the phone since the day of the royal wedding."

Without a solid relationship with her dad, Prince Harry is stepping up and has been "incredibly supportive" throughout the situation. Though, Meghan seems to be staying strong on her own. "She's tough," Nicholl said. "There's a reason that Prince Charles calls her tungsten. There's a rod of steel that runs through Meghan."

"I think Meghan's strategy is to ride out the storm," Nicholl concluded.

But will it work? Only time will tell.