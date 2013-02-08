Kenneth Cole's Fashion Show Social Experiment: All in the Name of Charity

Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 08, 2013

Kenneth Cole kicked off his 30th anniversary year by staging his first runway show in seven years during New York Fashion Week last night. And this designer isn't one to make a quiet re-entrance. With Heidi Klum, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Brooke Shields, and Armie Hammer all in the front row, he started the "urban liberation"-inspired show with a video saying "a lot has changed," and "this show will embrace the intrusive nature of social media." Well, he delivered—models walked with iPhones in hand and snapped photos of the audience during the finale. Plus, for every Tweet tagged with #kcrunway, Cole donated $1 to amfAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research, which he chairs. Catch the whole thing right from your computer/tablet/phone/anything at live.kennethcole.com.

