Kendall and Kylie Have the Cutest Nicknames for Stormi

This time last year, Kylie Jenner went from being radio silent about being pregnant at all to being a mom, all on Super Bowl weekend. And now that it's been a whole year, she's ready to celebrate little Stormi Webster's first birthday. Thanks to her mom and her aunt Kendall's birthday Instagram tributes, we all learned that Stormi's got some adorable nicknames — and that's real reason to celebrate.

Kendall posted a photo of herself holding Stormi in her arms. It's all very adorable, especially when you consider the sweet kiss that Kendall's giving her niece. In the caption, she let her followers know that Stormi also goes by "tiny noodle" and "Stormeroo." Does it get any cuter than comparing a baby to a beloved carbohydrate?

"Sweet, tiny noodle! your energy is powerful, i hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things" Kendall wrote. "I love you Stormeroo! happy 1st birthday."

Kylie posted a tribute, too, though she didn't use as many adorable nicknames. In her photo, she called Stormi "Storm" and then mentioned that she's an "angel."

"I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours," Kylie wrote. "I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world."

The rest of the Kardashians showered the baby with love, too. Aunt Kim called her the "sweetest baby girl" in a post showing Stormi with her cousin in matching pink walkers. Travis Scott got in on the action, too, calling his daughter, "MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING" in a gallery post featuring Stormi in a room full of pigs and cuddling with her dad.

With the birthday festivities sure to ramp up over the weekend — and maybe more reasons to celebrate — the coming days are sure to be full of excitement for little Stormi and the rest of the crew.