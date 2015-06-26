Kendall and Kylie Jenner Launch a New Website Together

We're not sure how Kendall and Kylie Jenner would have time to take on another project on top of modeling, filming a reality show, creating a fashion line with TopShop, and being social media stars, but the sisters somehow managed to debut their own website this week.

The just-launched Kendall + Kylie site requires visitors to sign up with an email address for priority access to news and exclusives. "We can't wait to show you what's up our sleeve. Members get secrets before anyone else. As one of the first to secure a spot on the list, you'll be notified the moment new Kendall + Kylie items are available—only here. This is the list, and you're on it. Hope you like surprises," reads the first email from the site, according to E! News.

The ladies also encourage the new members to follow @KendallandKylie on Instagram. From the account's posts, it seems that the site may be part of a bigger fashion project the sisters have in the works. Several photos are of fabric swatches, clothing sketches, and behind-the-scenes looks at fashion photo shoots.

Designs on the mind. #decisionsdecisions A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on May 27, 2015 at 3:08pm PDT

Every story has its beginning. A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on May 30, 2015 at 6:33pm PDT

It's happening... 😝 A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on May 29, 2015 at 2:51pm PDT

@Topshop collection photoshoot, behind the scenes. Are you ready? A photo posted by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on May 31, 2015 at 2:27pm PDT

We can't wait to see what they have in store!

