The Tupac Shakur T-Shirt Lawsuit Against Kendall and Kylie Jenner Has Officially Been Dropped

Kendall and Kylie Jenner got into hot water over their eponymous line's controversial T-shirts, which superimposed their faces over the likes of music greats Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., Led Zeppelin, and The Doors, among others.

Ultimately they pulled the shirts and apologized, but not before they faced a fierce public backlash. The famous sisters then had to prepare to defend themselves legally.

L.A. photographer Michael Miller filed a lawsuit against the Jenners and reportedly claimed that he did not give them permission to use his photos of Tupac Shakur. And the Kendall + Kylie brand released a statement with a response.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner’s Got a Huge Ring on Her Wedding Finger

"The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless,” the statement said, according to the Associated Press. “There has been no infringement or violation of anyone’s rights."

The statement also said the lawsuit was unwarranted because the shirts were obtained from a company that had a valid license to sell them.

RELATED: 3 Lessons Kendall and Kylie Jenner Learned from Starting a Clothing Line

The label also noted that only two shirts featuring the late rapper's image sold (at $125 apiece) before they were discontinued after complaints.

Update: Good news for Kendall and Kylie: The Tupac lawsuit against them has officially been dropped. Nine months after Miller's lawsuit was originally reported, it has been settled. Both parties are requesting to dismiss it.

There is no word yet on whether any money will be exchanged, but reports say that each side will cover their own legal fees.