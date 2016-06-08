Go Behind the Scenes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Topshop Swimwear Photo Shoot

It seems as though the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrates a new product launch with every tick of the clock, but a lot of work goes into the family’s mega successful collaborations. And for their latest project, Kendall and Kylie Jenner offered an up-close and personal peek at what went on behind the scenes.

In the above video, the dynamite duo strip down to one- and two-piece bathing suits from their new Kendall + Kylie swimwear collection for Topshop and frolic around a sun-kissed pool. As the clip proves, it takes a village of photographers, wind machine–wielding staff members, makeup artists, stylists, and, of course, top models, to piece together a solid, catalog-worthy shoot for the line's campaign.

The 37-piece swimwear collection hits stores Thursday, June 9, and marks the sisters' first entry into barely there beachside staples. The selection includes solid and print-adorned cover-ups, bikinis, and one-pieces.

“Kendall and I made sure each outfit was a statement piece perfect for every occasion. Whether you’re swimming, sunbathing, or surfing, we designed each piece with having fun in mind,” Kylie said in a statement, while Kendall noted that they drew inspiration from their “California roots.”

See the full behind-the-scenes video at top and more of the final campaign shots below.

Courtesy Topshop

Courtesy Topshop

Courtesy Topshop