Prepare for Summer with Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Latest Collection for PacSun

Nothing slips off a Millennial’s tongue with as much ease as the names Kendall and Kylie, which is why the entrepreneurial Jenner siblings have once again stirred the pot with their latest gig: another free-spirited collection for PacSun. Dubbed “Summer Solstice,” the summer 2016 portfolio finds a more mature take on casual dressing with the brunette beauties each sporting iterations of a black floral print (Kylie in a romper, Jenner in a frilly top) in the lead campaign image above.

Ranging from $17 to $60, the 60-plus collection is perfect for ringing in the warmer days ahead, thanks to a selection of shorts, dresses, rompers, and tops, all in dark, understated floral prints and neutral tones. To boot, the offerings are ideal for a sunny day spent at the pool. Graphic bikinis, lace-adorned crop tops, and even one-piece swimsuits are part of the new selection.

Kendall and Kylie have kept busy, too, since first teaming up with PacSun back in 2013. Not only has Kendall continued to climb the ranks of the modeling world while Kylie continues to kill it in the beauty game, but the two teamed up to debut their own namesake line.

Watch the full video above for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the PacSun shoot—and visit pacsun.com to shop the summer 2016 collection.