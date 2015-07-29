Kendall and Kylie Jenner Wear Coordinating Black Ensembles for a Fro-Yo Date

If there were ever sisters that embodied the dancing twins dressed in black emoji, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are them. The siblings stepped out on Tuesday evening to get some fro-yo, and they looked beyond chic in coordinating ensembles for their sister's night out.

For the occasion, the younger Jenner accentuated her figure in a pair of tight flared black pants, which she paired with strappy black heels, a black crop top, and Dior sunnies. Kendall took an opposite approach, and opted for skintight cropped pants, her go-to B-Low the Belt accessory, a daringly low-cut black top, gold pumps, and aviator sunnies—an outfit that landed her at the top of our best dressed list today.

But this isn't the first time the Jenner girls have gone matchy-matchy—they donned coordinating sparkly outfits in their new Balmain ad, and also went double Western for their PacSun collection video campaign. Sisters that dress together, stay together!

