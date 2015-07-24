The Kardashian-Jenners Threw Kendall and Kylie a Surprise Graduation Party

When you're a globe-trotting model or a reality starlet, you don't really have time for a high school graduation. But when you're a Kardashian-Jenner, the momentous occasion comes to you. On Thursday, Kris Jenner threw a party for her two graduates, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and the pictures will put your end of high school shindig to shame. 

"I love my mom for doing this. Thank you for making this experience as normal as possible for me. Yay I graduated :)," the younger Jenner captioned a photo of herself wearing a graduation cap and holding a diploma from Laurel Springs High School. And although Kylie graduated in 2014, the fête was for her as well, with BFF Gigi Hadid putting it best: "Better to celebrate late than never." Keep reading to see all the photos from Kylie and Kendall's too-fun graduation party, including a 'gram of sister Kim Kardashian and the party's host, Ryan Seacrest.

🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

💜

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

better to celebrate late than never 🎓🎓

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Thanks for hosting Kendall & Kylie's graduation ceremony! @ryanseacrest #SurpriseGraduationParty 🎓🎓🎓

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Woot woot! 🎓🎉🎓

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

I know you graduated last year but so proud of you!!!! Class of 2014 🎓 #SurpriseGraduationParty

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

👄🎓 @gigihadid 👄🎓 @kendalljenner 👄🎓

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

LOL at North sneaking m&m's between takes!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

