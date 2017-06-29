Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves While Horseback Riding with Caitlyn and Kendall in Wyoming

Just a couple of cowgirls! Kendall and Kylie Jenner may be all about the glam back home in Los Angeles, but on vacation with their dad, Caitlyn, in Wyoming, the famous sisters seem just as comfortable on horseback as they do on the red carpet.

On Wednesday Caitlyn, 67, shared a video of her daughters and their group trotting along a narrow path through a beautiful piece of Wyoming's vast wilderness. Caitlyn and her horse appeared to be bringing up the back of the caravan in the clip, which gave her ample opportunity to film. "A little video action," she announced at the beginning of the video, which seemed to get Kylie's attention. "Doing it on the horses! Jordan, Kendall, Harry! Doing it," she said, as she panned toward the rest of the riders.

"Fun time riding horses with my girls," Caitlyn wrote alongside the video on Instagram, which showcased Kylie's curvy derriere just as much as the stunning scenery.

Kendall also shared a 'gram from the outing, captioning a photo of someone jumping into a stream simply, "cowboy fun."

We can't help but wonder how mom, Kris, feels about the family getaway in the aftermath of Caitlyn's bombshell tell-all memoir. Sister Kim Kardashian West addressed the current status of the relationship between the exes on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month. When Cohen asked if there's a chance Kris would ever speak to Caitlyn again, Kardashian West responded: "Zero."

"No, one. No, I would say two percent," she said, adjusting her answer. "And those are Kendall and Kylie. That's their percentage. All fair, I think."