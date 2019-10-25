Kendall Jenner's Cheeky Halloween Throwback Came Just in Time

Last year, the Kardashian-Jenner family famously dressed up as angels for Halloween — and documented it all on social media, naturally. They weren't just any angels, however, they were Victoria's Secret Angels, complete with off-the-runway wings and lingerie provided by the brand itself. While the mall stalwart hasn't been having the best record since last October, Kendall Jenner isn't letting that fact get her down. In a new throwback Instagram post, she showed off a never-before-seen snapshot from the photoshoot showing off an entirely new angle: her butt.

"Last year’s halloween," Jenner captioned the image, which shows off a huge pair of fluffy white feathered wings and an intricate, crisscrossed bra-and-panties set. Jenner's famous friends (and siblings) were quick to comment on the post, including one that saw the whole thing in person.

"Not normal how perfect you are to me. That tush," Khloe Kardashian wrote.

Fellow model Joan Smalls added, "Ummmm put them buns away."

Last year, Kim Kardashian clarified (klarified?) that the family had managed to get actual wings from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!!" she wrote. She mentioned that it was a dream come true for her and that it was perfect practice for Kendall, who walked in the show after trying the wings on for size.

With this little bit of inspo, it looks like we've all got some planning to do for this year's celebration — unless you're a Kardashian-Jenner, of course.