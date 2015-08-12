Kendall Jenner's Jet-Setting Overalls Cost Less Than $28

As a model that's walked the runways of some of the most prestigious brands in the world (Chanel, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs, to name a few), Kendall Jenner knows a thing or two about fashion. For one, she can spot a good bargain when she sees one. She's been snapped in Brandy Melville's easy $15 tanks on more than one occasion, and most recently—to our wallet's delight—she stepped out in another one of her on-point off-duty ensembles that earned high points in areas of affordability and wearability.

The piece in question is a pair of olive green pleated overalls with a wide-leg culotte silhouette from Forever 21 that rings in at $27.90 and is available at forever21.com. She expertly styled them with a white crop top, retro round aviators, a black duffel, and all-white sneaks, proving once again that regardless of where she's at (like, the LAX airport to catch a flight to Mexico for more of Kylie's birthday festivities, in this case), her sartorial prowess knows no bounds.

Looking for a more polished take? Piece together her outfit with look-alike pieces, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; shopbop.com. J. Crew tee, $30; jcrew.com. Halston Heritage one-piece, $425; net-a-porter.com. Giles & Brother cuff, $80; shopbop.com. Halogen satchel, $188; nordstrom.com. Nike sneakers, $100; nordstrom.com.

