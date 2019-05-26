Kendall Jenner Is Living Her Best Life Post-Split from Ben Simmons on a Yacht in Monaco

After finally calling it quits with on-again, off-again boyfriend Ben Simmons earlier this week, Kendall Jenner is moving on from heartbreak the best way possible — on a yacht in the South of France.

According to a source at Us Weekly, Kendall isn't letting her sudden split from Simmons bring her down. "Kendall is enjoying the single life right now and had the best time in Cannes. She’s been socializing with friends and going to tons of events and doesn’t seem bothered by her split with Ben at all," the insider revealed.

It appears as if Kendall really is living her best life right now, as the reality star and her BFF Bella Hadid sunbathed and sipped champagne by the sea following a very busy week at Cannes.

Image zoom IMP Features / SplashNews.com

Sounds like the perfect remedy for the breakup blues, no?

The decision for Jenner and Simmons to go their separate ways reportedly stemmed from their busy schedules and not wanting to settle down any time soon. “They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently,” another insider explained to Us. “They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

Kendall expressed a similar sentiment when she recently was asked about her relationship with the NBA player and the possibility of marriage. “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said of her plans for tying the knot while speaking to Vogue Australia. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be].”

She's also not about sticking to a specific timeline for life's major moments, including marriage and kids.

“I feel like once you do [that], it’s just completely ingenuine, and you think that you have to be in a certain place when you don’t have to be,” she continued. “Everyone has their own path and their own way of letting the cards fall. Your 20s are for messing up and figuring it out.”