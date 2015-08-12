Only Kendall Jenner Could Make Gym Clothes Look This Chic

If only we could all look like this while working out. Kendall Jenner made our jaws hit the floor while she grabbed a bite to eat with BFF Hailey Baldwin. Jenner flaunted her toned torso in what has to be the most polished fitness style we've seen in a long time.

Just like her Range Rover, the model opted for an all black ensemble, and even matched her bold manicure. She paired Nike leggings with a cutout bustier crop top (Zachary the Label, $68; zacharythelabel.com), and laced up a pair of sneakers (Puma, $108; asos.com) to create the gym-ready outfit. To finish off the look, Jenner also showed us her take on accessorizing, by layering necklaces, rocking a delicate bracelet, and shielding her eyes with aviator sunglasses. If you're ready to upgrade your gym style à la Jenner, browse our additional picks below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Bodyism sports bra, $140; net-a-porter.com. Nike leggings, $70; net-a-porter.com. Nike sneaker, $75; nordstrom.com. Warby Parker sunglasses, $145; nordstrom.com. Opening Ceremony backpack, $545; shopbop.com. Giles & Brother cuff, $80; shopbop.com. Gorjanna necklace, $50; shopbop.com. Elizabeth and James necklace, $115; shopbop.com.

