Kendall Jenner Frolics on the Beach in a White Bikini

Kendall Jenner is living it up South of the Border. The star was snapped during a beach getaway in Mexico, where she is continuing the celebration of her sister Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday with a group of their friends. Jenner seemed to be enjoying some fun in the sun, and donned a white She Made Me crochet bikini ($192; shemademe.com), aviator sunnies, and glam gold necklaces as she ran on the beach with pal Hailey Baldwin who wore a polka dot Acacia suit ($101, ishine365.com).

She also shared a snap from the dreamy vacation on Instagram—check it out below.

☔️ A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 14, 2015 at 7:55am PDT

