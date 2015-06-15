Kendall Jenner Wears Suspenders, a Canadian Tux & a Chunky Sweater In One Weekend

Kendall Jenner strikes again—in a trifecta of perfect off-duty outfits. Over the weekend, the reality star-turned-model stepped out in a trio of looks that were radically different in aesthetic, but were chic all the same.

She kicked off the weekend on Saturday with a lunch date with BFF Gigi Hadid in a rather unseasonably chunky cream cowl-neck knit, but she gave it a summery girly-glam spin with a peach wrap skirt, an ivory Fendi cross-body bag, and slick two-tone lace-up booties. That afternoon, she did a complete 180 and traded her done-up look for one decidedly more casual. For a quick shopping spree, Jenner perfected her "on-the-go" ensemble with a white graphic crop top that she unexpectedly styled with suspenders, cropped pants, and Adidas Superstars ($80; nordstrom.com). (Who knew suspenders could look so chic?)

On Sunday, she paid a visit to LA's humane pet shop Bark 'n Bitches in quite possibly the most stylish Canadian tux we've ever witnessed. She doubled up on denim and effortlessly half-tucked a slouchy Bella Dahl chambray shirt ($172; belladahl.com) into a pair of Black Orchid patchwork skinnies, complete with a black Western-inspired belt, a black carryall (equipped with an adorable Fendi bag charm), and high-shine silver brogues.

At this rate, keeping up with Kendall's impossibly chic streak will prove to be a challenge. Good thing we're up to the task. We pieced together three looks inspired by her weekend wardrobe for your next casual outing.

Do Denim on Denim

Courtesy

Shop the look: J. Crew chambray shirt, $78; jcrew.com. Paige jeans, $239; farfetch.com. Guess belt, $30; guess.com. Vince Camuto bucket bag, $248; vincecamuto.com. Jeffrey Campbell boots, $190; solestruck.com.

Rock Suspenders

Courtesy

Shop the look: Ray-Ban sunglasses, $160; nordstrom.com. Topshop tee, $38; topshop.com. Paige suspender jeans, $209; paige.com. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $175; nordstrom.com. Adidas sneakers, $80; nordstrom.com.

Style a Summer Knit

Courtesy

Shop the look: Theory sweater, $342; farfetch.com. Tibi skirt, $295; tibi.com. Matt & Nat purse, $150; nordstrom.com. Fendi bag charm, $1,150; luisaviaroma.com. Marciano booties, $161; guess.com.

