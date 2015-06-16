Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves She's a Superfan of Brother-in-Law Kanye West 

Between shooting campaigns for Estee Lauder, cartwheeling down red carpets with Justin Beiber, and rocking three perfectly polished outfits in one weekend, Kendall Jenner keeps busy. But don’t let her jam-packed schedule fool you—the model still puts family first.

Seen making a swift exit through the terminals inside LAX airport yesterday, Jenner sported a monochromatic ensemble that included an oversized black sweatshirt painted with the words, “Yeezus Tour,” her brother-in-law Kanye West’s last musical showdown. Jenner kept her downtown-cool style in sync with skin-tight leather leggings, black pointy-toe pumps and tinted aviator sunglasses. She also carried a sleek leather tote designed by Kardashian-Jenner favorite, Givenchy. When it comes to fashion, it’s all in the family.

Get the Look:

Courtesy (5)

Shop It: (top to bottom) River Island sweatshirt, $52; us.riverisland.com. BCBG Maxazria leather pants, $178; bcbg.com. Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, $200; nordstrom.com. Kate Spade handbag, $328; shopbop.com. Stuart Weitzman pumps, $365; nordstrom.com.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane