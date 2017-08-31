Why Kendall Jenner Probably Isn’t Walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

After Gigi and Bella Hadid announced they’d be walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the public waited patiently for the sister duo’s model pal Kendall Jenner to make a similar social media statement.

However, TMZ reports that we won’t be seeing such an announcement from Jenner. According to the site, the social media star will not be walking in the 2017 show—nor did she even audition—and it all comes down to her contract with upscale lingerie brand La Perla.

Although she’s walked in the VS show for the past two consecutive years, her new gig as the face of La Perla reportedly involves a non-compete clause, rendering her unable to model for other lingerie brands.

Social media detectives say that Jenner’s latest Instagram post is an attempt to confirm the aforementioned claims.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old shared a campaign photo of herself lounging in a flower-filled bathtub, decked out in a lacy La Perla lingerie set. “Write to me @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador,” she captioned the image.

write to me 🌹 @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

So, should we interpret that as “I won’t be walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because I have a swanky new campaign with one of their competitors”?

Only time will tell.