Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable Wearing Only Dish Gloves in Vogue Italia

Beauty pros always say that brows frame the face, but it's clear that they do way more — just look at Kendall Jenner. In her latest spread, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is basically brow-free, and she looks like a totally different person. The shot, which includes very little actual fashion other than a pair of yellow dish gloves, will appear in the next issue of Vogue Italia, which is set to be released tomorrow.

Lensed by superstar photog team Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, the ultra-high-fashion spread includes Jenner's cover, where she channels Jackie O, as well as interior photos that are much less demure — with Jenner soaking in a tub wearing lingerie and the yellow-glove photo.

While the images feature big bling and major looks, the common thread is Jenner's lack of brow. It gives her usually commercial-leaning vibes a little bit of cool-girl, alien space-age edge.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Wore the Black Tie Version of Her Most Naked Look Ever

It's not all naked, however. The spread includes Jenner as a haute couture bride with bottle-blonde locks as she struts around ancient ruins and tosses a bouquet, as one does in situations like this. A video preview of the shoot also shows Jenner in a red wig, so the issue is sure to provide plenty of beauty inspo, brows or not.