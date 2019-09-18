Kendall Jenner Had the Best Comeback for Anyone Comparing Her New Look to Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner debuted her new lighter hair color during the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, but the new 'do was giving a few die-hard Kardashian fans a case of double vision. Twitter user @khloesfav posted a side-by-side comparison shot of Jenner alongside her older half-sister, Khloé Kardashian, who happens to know her way around some peroxide. But Jenner wasn't here for friendly comparisons, because after Kardashian posted a tweet in support of the similarities, Jenner shot her down.

"Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can't!!!!," reads the original tweet from @khloesfav.

"She's so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters," Kardashian added in her retweet.

She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters https://t.co/M99pVe2FOt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 17, 2019

Jenner shared her big sis's tweet, but it wasn't to add give her props, it was to clap back.

"You wish bitch," she wrote. Mic dropped.

Entertainment Tonight adds that this isn't the first time that Jenner has dipped her toes into the world of bottle blonde. In the past, she's worn blonde wigs — perhaps most memorably in a 2017 Pepsi commercial — but her latest transformation seems to be the real thing, though knowing the kind of magic that happens backstage at fashion shows, it could very well be another super-convincing wig.

It's also not the first time the two sisters have come into some conflict. Earlier this year, Jenner admitted that she liked the fact that she and Kardashian were growing closer, but a fight over muddy shoes, of all things, had the two of them butting heads. In the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner said that her sister's behavior bordered on rude when she stomped through the house in muddy boots during a ski getaway.

"Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends," Jenner explained. "But, to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point."

Later in the episode, the two did get past their differences enough to turn their attention to pranking their older sister, Kourtney. Let's see if she gets in on the twinning debate, too.