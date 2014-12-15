Kendall Jenner Is Tumblr's Most Reblogged Model of the Year

It's been quite a year for model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner, who proved she has staying power in the fashion world that comes from much more than just her famous last name. The 19-year-old beauty was named Tumblr's most reblogged model of the year as part of their 2014 Year in Review, beating out huge names like Cara Delevingne, Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Kate Moss, and Karlie Kloss.
It's no surprise that Jenner topped the list—in the last twelve months alone the catwalk queen has hit the runway for major brands including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, and Balmain, and scored ad campaigns with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Givenchy. The model also had several other mega achievements in 2014: she became the face of Estée Lauder, was listed as one of Time’s 25 Most Influential Teens of 2014, reached nearly 17 million followers on Instagram, and graced the cover of a multitude of magazines. As self-proclaimed Kendall fans, we can't wait to see what the bonafide superstar has coming in 2015!