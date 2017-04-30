Can We Talk About Kendall Jenner's Topless-With-Boots Selfie? 

You're never too old or too famous to play dress up, and Kendall Jenner is proof. The 21-year-old model posted a selfie yesterday while trying on some of her more outlandish fashions—oh, and did we mention she was topless while doing so?

On the heels of the Fyre Festival imbroglio, Jenner decided to have an at-home fashion show—but really, who hasn't done that? The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for an eccentric ensemble of clothes for her risque selfie, including high-waisted jeans, a white fedora, no shirt, and waist-high burnt orange boots from the Vetements x Manolo Blahnik collection ($4,590, net-a-porter.com). Jenner strategically covered her chest with one arm as she snapped a picture in her bedroom, and she posted it to Instagram with the caption "playing dress up."

playing dress up A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

In just 24 hours, the picture racked up almost 3 million likes! Not too shabby for an at-home photo shoot!

This came on the same weekend that little sister Kylie posted an underboob-baring photo to the 'gram herself. (More specifically, it was a trifecta of images that included a video.)

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

We'll be watching to see what these sisters will post next...