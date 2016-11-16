Kendall Jenner Tells Ellen DeGeneres Why She Deleted Her Instagram Account

Kendall Jenner shocked her fans on Sunday when she decided to delete her Instagram account, but honestly guys, she didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. “It’s so crazy to me that it even became huge news like that,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

“I also took my Twitter off my phone. I didn’t delete my Twitter entirely, but I took the app off my phone, so I had no idea anyone was even talking about it. I honestly didn’t even think anyone would care,” the 21-year-old It-girl said, clearly unaware of the extent of her mammoth reach.

Why are you looking for Kendall Jenner on Instagram? Haven’t you heard she’s gone? I believe the only place you can see her is on my show tomorrow. A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:35pm PST

So what prompted the change? The catalyst isn’t as dramatic as you might think. “I just wanted to detox. I felt like, I just wanted a little bit of a break. I’m always on it. I would wake up in the morning and I would look at it first thing. I would go to bed and it was the last thing I would look at. I felt a little too dependent on it so I kind of wanted to take a minute to detox,” Jenner said.

“I’ll be back. I’ll come back. It’s been two days. Withdrawals are starting to come,” she joked. “I’ll be on my phone, and I’ll find myself going to click on Instagram and it won’t be there, and I kind of like love that. It’s kind of a nice, refreshing feeling.”

“I’m away from my phone so much more. You start to engage in real life. Now you have to deal with real people right in front of you. So it’s kind of really nice to be away from it, even if it’s just Instagram,” she said.

Jenner might just have convinced us to try a digital detox of our own. Luckily, her other siblings still have the app to share photos of their new niece, Dream Kardashian. “She’s so beautiful,” Jenner said. “She looks just like Robert Kardashian Sr. I mean, it’s crazy. And [Rob] is so happy. It makes me so happy I could literally cry.”

Here’s to hoping Kendall’s social media detox is rewarding—and short.