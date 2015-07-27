More Proof That Kendall Jenner Wins at Easy Summer Style

Keeping up with Kendall Jenner's myriad of talents is a feat in itself. Aside from killing it on the runway and red carpet, not to mention successfully launching like a billion fashion lines, the reality star-slash-social media maven can always be counted on for piecing together the best off-duty ensembles.

And this past weekend was no exception. Jenner clocked in some quality family time with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan with a showing of the Phantom of the Opera and a bite to eat after at The Ivy. For the occasion, she wore a white strapless Solace London jumpsuit with a dramatic wide-leg silhouette that perfectly encapsulated effortless summer ease. Her accessories, too, were just as easy—a smattering of gold jewelry (one delicate pendant, one Cartier bracelet), a white python Adriana Castro clutch ($2,785; adrianacastroonline.com), and neutral heels.

And like all things we love, we had to shop it out. Perfect for shoreside drinks or weekend brunch, give your own off-duty style an elevated Jenner-inspired twist with the pieces below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Adia Kibur necklace, $45; shopbop.com. Giles & Brother bracelet, $95; shopbop.com. Solace London jumpsuit, $147; revolveclothing.com. Halogen clutch, $98; nordstrom.com. BCBGeneration pumps, $79; nordstrom.com.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Makes Jeans and a Tank Top Look So Good