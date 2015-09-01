Kendall Jenner's Orange Tank and Miniskirt Look Is the Perfect Summer-to-Fall Outfit

Autumn's eminent arrival is speedily approaching what with Labor Day weekend just around the corner, which is likely why Kendall Jenner is debuting the best of her summer-to-fall wardrobe now. In New York on Monday, the model was spotted crossing a picturesque cobblestone street that served as the perfect backdrop to a look that’s sweat-resistant but can also transition into the cooler months ahead.

Dressed in a cutoff denim miniskirt, brown suede booties, and an orange-brown sleeveless ribbed tank, Jenner showed off the toned, runway-ready legs she’s known for. And while the look was particularly simple, it’s the autumnal hues that we especially love. The beauty also carried her signature black leather tote and classic aviator sunglasses. We can’t wait to see her slowly pack on the layers once the temperatures officially begin to drop.

Courtesy (5)

Get the look (left to right): Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, $160; nordstrom.com. Matt & Nat faux leather satchel, $110; nordstrom.com. Frame Denim skirt, $170; netaporter.com. Topshop ribbed sweater, $68; us.topshop.com. Zara leather boots, $99; zara.com.

