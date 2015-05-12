Kendall Jenner's Street Style Look Will Give You Major Outfit Envy

Kendall Jenner may have initially found fame as a reality TV star, but her talent to work the runway combined with her enviable off-duty style has entitled her to stardom in her own right. Cue: Her latest street-chic ensemble that promptly landed her on our best-dressed list.

The model of the moment pulled off this year's hottest pant silhouette—culottes—like a pro, styling her striped pair with a matching strapless bustier top that revealed a sliver of midriff. Aviators and amazing black lace-up Sophia Webster stilettos rounded out her summer-ready ensemble.

With her as our celebrity inspiration (as she's wont to be), we shopped out her look from top to toe. Even though she went with coordinates, the idea of doubling up on stripes is one and the same. Deliberately mismatch your stripes, offset the wide-leg silhouette with a fitted top, and, finally, show off your shoes with killer lace-ups.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Freckles In a Makeup-Free Selfie

AVIATORS

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from top): Ray-Ban, $200; sunglasshut.com. Nasty Gal, $20; nastygal.com. Triple Graces, $64; triplegraces.com.

TOPS

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from left): Whistles, $210; whistles.com. Stella McCartney, $429; mytheresa.com. Bardot, $69; bloomingdales.com.

CULOTTES

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from left): Zara, $60; zara.com. Tibi, $395; tibi.com. New Look, $29; newlook.com.

HEELS

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from left): Michael Kors, $550; bloomingdales.com. Express, $80; express.com. Sophia Webster, $720; sophiawebster.com.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Gets Bleach Blonde Hair for Fendi's New Ad Campaign