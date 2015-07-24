Kendall Jenner Makes Jeans and a Tank Top Look So Good

Leave it to Kendall Jenner to do casual chic right. The model stepped out in L.A. ahead of her surprise graduation party yesterday, and she has us reaching for our jeans despite the sweltering heat.

For her errand run, the starlet donned a noticeably toned-down look made up of a red-and-white striped Brandy Melville tank and high-waisted 7 For All Mankind skinnies. She topped off her summer ensemble with white Kenneth Cole sneakers, her favorite belt by B-Low the Belt, and sleek aviator sunnies. Her outfit is so simple, yet so right. Seriously, is there any look Jenner can't pull off?

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Rocks a Nude Jumpsuit Like Nobody's Business