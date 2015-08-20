Kendall Jenner's Chic Straw Hat Is About to Be Your New Summer Staple

There's something about a straw hat that instantly makes you feel like you're sunning on a yacht in Saint-Tropez with a tropical drink in hand. Although daunting to pack in a carry-on bag, the ease and simplicity of the summer staple has the uncanny ability to transform your go-to sundress and sandal beach ensemble into something decidedly more glamorous, and, dare we say it, more French. Kendall Jenner knows exactly what we're talking about.

Courtesy

The 19-year-old supermodel is no stranger to hats of all varieties, but it's her latest straw boater that's quickly climbed to the top of our end-of-summer shopping list. The Klint style by L.A. designer Janessa Leoné ($181; janessaleone.com), made of natural straw and adorned with a navy lambskin leather band, is the classic that our warm-weather wardrobe both wants and desperately needs. "It's perfectly structured to make any outfit look clean, sharp, and effortless," says Leoné. Sold.

