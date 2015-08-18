Kendall Jenner's Vacation Style Is Swimmingly Good

If there's one thing we've learned from keeping up with Kendall Jenner, it's that she never fails to look enviably good, whether she's frolicking on the beach, hitting the gym, jet-setting, or grabbing fro-yo. So, we're not at all surprise that her vacation style is equally up to par.

Snapped with the rest of the Kardashian clan in St. Barths, the reality star-slash-model seamlessly turned swimwear into street wear (and promptly landed on our best-dressed list), thanks to Zimmermann's resort-driven designs. She wore a grayscale python-print wire bikini top and matching breezy split-seamed pants, both by Zimmermann, that she styled with aviators, layered necklaces, black lace-up gladiator sandals, and cornrows.

Got a vacation on the horizon? Take a style cue and copy Jenner's destination dress code with an inspired look, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Ray-Ban aviators, $150; sunglasshut.com. Gorjana lariat necklace, $70; gorjana.com. Zimmermann bikini top, $275; zimmermannwear.com. Zimmermann split pants, $375; zimmermannwear.com. Raye sandals, $145; shopbop.com.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Frolicks on the Beach in a White Bikini