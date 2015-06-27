Kendall Jenner's Airport Style Is Sporty, Comfy, and Chic

Adidas and Kanye West’s Yeezy 350 Boost sneakers ($200, adidas.com) officially hit stores at midnight, but Kendall Jenner got the inside early access. The model, who recently threw on a “Yeezus” sweater in honor of her brother-in-law’s last tour, stepped into Los Angeles’s LAX airport yesterday wearing the coveted kicks with an all-black outfit that screamed sporty, jet-set sophistication. Best of all, the look was totally replicable for your average traveler (us!). Kendall kept things comfortable in skin-tight black leggings and a black ribbed top. To pull the look together, and to add a dash of polish, she added a below-the-knee black blazer. Extra bonus points: she elevated the look with classic black aviator sunglasses and a bright mustard yellow leather handbag. Talk about stylish ease.

