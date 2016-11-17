WATCH: Kendall Jenner Would Rather Sip Bird Saliva Than Answer This Question About Taylor Swift

On a very special round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show Wednesday, James Corden treated guest Kendall Jenner to a spread of exotic delicacies, ranging from cod sperm to clam juice.

The game is simple: answer a revealing question, or sample something truly disgusting—the choice is yours.

To kick things off, Corden asked Jenner to rank the names of her nieces and nephew: Dream, North, and Saint. A cup of sardine smoothie in front of her, the 21-year-old chose to speak honestly, telling the Late Late Show host, “I like North … Saint, and then Dream.” Good call, Kendall.

Next up, Corden asked Jenner to pick her least favorite member of Taylor Swift’s squad, which includes Selena Gomez, Hailey Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Uzo Aduba, Karlie Kloss, and Gigi Hadid. That was one question that Kendall really didn’t want to answer; instead, she opted to take a sip of bird saliva (ewww). #SquadGoals?

RELATED: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Get Shady with New Eyewear Line

Jenner’s final question focused on her sister Kylie, who was originally supposed to appear alongside Kendall in the Late Late Show segment but cancelled because she was sick. Cordon picked up a paparazzi snap of Kendall’s little sis from the day prior, looking perfectly healthy, and in jest, asked the model how her sister was feeling. Jenner laughed along, but ultimately sipped from a glass of clam juice to avoid blowing Kylie’s cover.

Watch the video above for even more hijinks from Jenner and Corden (may include the ingestion of bull penis …).