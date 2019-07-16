Kendall Jenner Shut Down a Comment About Her Dating History

What, did you expect Kendall Jenner to stay quiet?

On Tuesday, the model responded to a meme on Twitter that implied that she had dated five basketball players. A Twitter user had posted a photo collage of the NBA stars (D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin), which said, "Starting 5 of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated."

"This is a playoff team," the user wrote.

Jenner retweeted the comment, writing, "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks."

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

She didn't specify who she was referring to, but she has previously been linked to Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. While she was recently rumored to be dating Kyle Kuzma, her tweet seems to debunk the gossip.

Last week, Simmons's sister appeared to be shading the model on Twitter, writing, “I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!”

I didn’t say any names but if the shoes fits WEAR IT — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 13, 2019

Even if Jenner really had dated all the NBA players she's been seen with or connected to, there's nothing wrong with having a type. That said, her response was well played.