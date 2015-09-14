Kendall Jenner Shows Us Just How Hectic New York Fashion Week Can Get

New York Fashion Week is a busy time for models, and Kendall Jenner is proving just how hectic it can be. On Sunday, the model of the moment took to Instagram to share a video of herself shaving her legs, which she captioned: "so much fashion, not enough week #YouGottaDoWhatYouGottaDo." And while the fact that the reality star was performing this mundane personal hygiene task wasn't all that surprising, it was where she was doing it that had us doing a double take: in a car. That's right—Jenner was shaving her legs in the back of a car, presumably en route to a show. Talk about a multi-tasker.

so much fashion, not enough week #YouGottaDoWhatYouGottaDo A video posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Sep 13, 2015 at 2:16pm PDT

So far, the busy model has graced the runway for both Givenchy and Diane Von Furstenburg, but that's not the only thing she's been up to this NYFW—just today, Jenner launched her own app and personal website. Safe to say there's no stopping her. We can't wait to see what shows she walks in next.

