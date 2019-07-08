You Might Recognize Kendall Jenner's Rumored Boyfriend from His Viral "Ugly Picture"

More than a month after her reported split from Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner is rumored to have moved on to another NBA player (hey, nothing wrong with having a type).

Daily Mail reports that the model was seen with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma on a yacht over the Fourth of July weekend, sparking rumors that the two of them are dating.

Kuzma, 23, has been playing for the Lakers since 2017, and is reportedly worth $3 million. He's originally from Flint, Mich., and was named a part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Also, if you're familiar with Sports Twitter, you may have seen his face going around in this viral tweet from earlier this year.

I’m really mad as hell that you googled Kyle Kuzma ugly picture😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NYP0ATKT3M — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 13, 2019

Sounds like he has a good sense of humor to boot.

Of course, it hasn't been confirmed that he and Kendall are dating — she hasn't said anything about the rumors, and since she's been fairly private about her relationships, we won't be holding our breaths for a confirmation.

Either way, it looks as if they had a very luxe holiday together at the very least.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Looks *So* Much Like Kendall Jenner in This Throwback Photo