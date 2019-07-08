You Might Recognize Kendall Jenner's Rumored Boyfriend from His Viral "Ugly Picture"

And his great sense of humor.

By Kimberly Truong
Updated: Jul 08, 2019 @ 4:11 pm

More than a month after her reported split from Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner is rumored to have moved on to another NBA player (hey, nothing wrong with having a type).

Daily Mail reports that the model was seen with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma on a yacht over the Fourth of July weekend, sparking rumors that the two of them are dating. 

Kuzma, 23, has been playing for the Lakers since 2017, and is reportedly worth $3 million. He's originally from Flint, Mich., and was named a part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Also, if you're familiar with Sports Twitter, you may have seen his face going around in this viral tweet from earlier this year. 

Sounds like he has a good sense of humor to boot. 

Of course, it hasn't been confirmed that he and Kendall are dating — she hasn't said anything about the rumors, and since she's been fairly private about her relationships, we won't be holding our breaths for a confirmation. 

Either way, it looks as if they had a very luxe holiday together at the very least.

