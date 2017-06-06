Kendall Jenner’s Got a Huge Ring on Her Wedding Finger

Kendall Jenner has been killing the street style game lately with rompers and braless looks and men's suits galore, but her newest accessory is eyebrow-raising—even for her.

The supermodel stepped out this week in a characteristic hoodie, jeans, and boots look … along with one gigantic ring. The piece of jewelry sparkled on the ring finger of Jenner's left hand, and while that is traditionally where an engagement ring would go, it doesn't necessarily mean that wedding bells will be ringing for the star anytime soon.

Fans might speculate about its significance, but it is possible that Jenner just wants to experiment with her accessories a little more. After all, she's been breaking out the fanny packs lately, so why not go big with a statement ring to match?

Whether it means something or not, paired with her casual hoodie-blazer-jeans combo and her girly floral Dolce & Gabbana statement bag ($2,292; farfetch.com), there's no question that Jenner's ring has helped her pull off yet another fab look. All in a day's work for this fashion pro.