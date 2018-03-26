Kendall Jenner Gets Political with a Strong Anti-Donald Trump Message 

The Kardashian family doesn't always get publicly political, but from time to time, Kendall Jenner makes an exception. The model hasn't shied away from expressing her beliefs in a quintessentially fashion-forward way, whether endorsing Hillary Clinton by wearing a Marc Jacobs T-shirt, or choosing just the right coat to send a message, as she did this weekend.

When she stepped out for the March for Our Lives protest, she wore a jean jacket that spelled out her beliefs. Jenner wore an anti-Donald Trump outfit as she marched alongside her friend Hailey Baldwin. The jacket featured a picture of Donald Trump's mouth forced shut by a safety pin, with text surrounding it saying “GOD SAVE US ... HE AIN’T MY PRESIDENT…”

While at the downtown L.A. rally, Jenner posted on social media and showed up in support of gun control.

HUGS NOT GUNS ❤️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 24, 2018 at 9:15pm PDT

Her "HUGS NOT GUNS" message is a stark contrast to how Jenner felt only a few months back, when she considered buying a gun for protection.

"Kendall and I were talking earlier and she just feels really unsafe. She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days. She's a single girl who lives alone, like someone's already broken into her home, what if she was there?" her big sis Khloé Kardashian explained on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian did not approve, and after marching at Mach for Our Lives alongside Kanye and North West, her opinion on the matter remained crystal clear.

Jenner, on the other hand, seems to have changed her tune. While she ultimately did not purchase a gun for safety, she is now outright protesting lax gun laws.