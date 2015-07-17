Kendall Jenner Rocks a Nude Jumpsuit Like Nobody's Business

There's no question that Kendall Jenner knows how to rock a jumpsuit, and she proved that once again when she was snapped on the streets of L.A. yesterday. The model showed off her sartorial prowess in a plunging, petal pink halter jumpsuit ​by Krisa, and looked gorgeous per usual. Jenner topped off her ensemble with mirrored aviator shades, a selection of pendant necklaces, white flat sandals, and a striped tote. ​And the best part? You can shop her exact look. Her jumpsuit is available now for $220 on krisastyle.com.

The onesie followed her winning ESPY Awards look from the night before, where the star came out to support her dad Caitlyn Jenner in a daring Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown.

