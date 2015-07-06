Rainy Skies Can't Stop Kendall Jenner from Looking Polished in Paris

Paris couture fashion week is in full swing and with it arrived the bevy of models that are tasked with sporting the magnificent gowns and towering heels that everything haute calls for. Kendall Jenner made her way across the Atlantic, too, and she’s already turning heads—but not just on the catwalk. While there's no question that the model killed it at the muse-filled Atelier Versace show yesterday, her Parisian street style was just as impressive.

The City of Lights had a gloomy forecast yesterday, and while many Parisians perhaps opted for knee-high rain boots and oversized umbrellas, Jenner knew found another way to navigate a downpour with ease. Her outfit of choice was simple: She paired jeans and a gray tee with silver belted brogues, tinted aviators and a black handbag. It was her oversized Zimmermann trench jacket though ($600, zimmermannwear.com), that pulled the look together. The crushed cotton number features a belted waist and plenty of utilitarian pockets—and, as Jenner proves, is perfect for a rainy day in France.

