Kendall Jenner Nearly Flashed Everyone in Her Oscars After-Party Dress

Kendall Jenner managed to outdo Angelina Jolie's iconic thigh-high slit dress with her own double leg reveal at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The supermodel left her undergarments at home while wearing a glittering black Rami Kadi couture gown that had a single panel of fabric down the middle, leaving her legs and hip bones completely exposed.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

With a keyhole cut-out and a fringy beaded embellishments at the hips, Kendall stunned in the daring design. But what's more shocking is viewing the dress from the side. As Kendall hugged her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, on the red carpet, she nearly flashed the entire line of paparazzo.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Allowing her dress not to be outdone, Kendall accessorized with only a cocktail pinky ring and black pumps with crystal-studded ankle straps. Meanwhile, she kept her beauty look equally as sultry with a smoky eye, tousled waves, and a black manicure.

Naturally, the internet freaked out over Kendall's head-turning ensemble. On Twitter, one user questioned, "Baby where are your clothes?" and another joked that she wouldn't be "allowed into prom."

@KendallJenner is not gonna be allowed into prom pic.twitter.com/jCdyHe5rCk — Billy Furman (@CoachFurmanFB) February 25, 2019

Baby where are your clothes? — Madison (@madisonsynclair) February 25, 2019

Can someone tell Kendall Jenner that the side vagina look isn’t in — Steph 🥀 (@coolKjellberg) February 25, 2019

Jenner's leggy look doesn't come as much of a surprise. Last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a micro mini dress by Redemption that featured statement-making sleeves and showed off Kendall's supermodel gams.

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Hey, if you got it, flaunt it!