People Are Convinced Kendall Jenner's High-Fashion Bodega Run Was a Clever Ad for Coca Cola 

While the rest of us head over to our local bodega in sweats and without a stitch of makeup, Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, makes the snack-run a supermodel moment.

On Sunday, Jenner stepped out to a low-key deli in Soho wearing a skintight orange midi dress by Bec & Bridge, crystal-embellished sandals, and stylish Velvet Canyon sunglasses. It's certainly not the outfit you choose when wanting to go incognito in the city, but maybe that's the point.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Kendall's high-fashion look had one accessory that really stood out, and it cost less than a New York City subway ride: a can of Orange Vanilla Coke, which matched her tangerine-colored dress to a tee. According to the internet, Kendall and Coke are in cahoots, scheming an elaborate ad campaign to avoid the Federal Trade Commission's social media advertising guidelines.

"Short-lived Pepsi spokesmodel @kendalljenner made a glamorous bodega run in NYC yesterday to grab a can of Coke," writes Diet Prada on Instagram next to a photo of the model holding up her beverage's logo for the paparazzo. "It wasn’t just any Coke though... The most recently launched Orange Vanilla flavor she chose happened to be just a couple Pantone shades away from perfectly matching her dress."

The Instagram account continued their speculation, writing: "Surely enough, images of her with the beverage were soon splashed over the web. Was this color harmony a coincidence or have Jenner and Coca-Cola been scheming to skirt around the FTC's social media advertising guidelines?"

The FTC states that if a post is sponsored in any way, it must include #ad or #sponsored in the first three lines of the caption, making followers aware that an influencer is being paid for their promotion. Meanwhile, these two hashtags were missing from a grid post Kendall shared of herself on the bodega's security cam footage with her Coke can on the checkout counter.

Perhaps she just really loves Orange Vanilla Coke, or maybe she's slyly hitting back at the soda brand's rival, Pepsi, after that controversy. Either way, can we just let Kendall enjoy her sugary drink in peace?!